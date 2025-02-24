Column: Savor the Bronx restaurant week – How the Bronx Tourism Council revived it

One of the new elements for Savor the Bronx restaurant week was a kickoff dinner with the Bronx Tourism Council, the Bronx Borough President, District Attorney Darcel Clark and legendary “A Bronx Tale” playwright Chazz Palminteri.

Savor the Bronx restaurant week was a huge success. Over 70 restaurants participated, which is a significantly larger number than the Bronx Tourism Council was expecting when we started planning the event. The weeklong event began Feb. 18 and ended Feb. 25.

It has been about four years since the last Savor the Bronx – so what was the “secret sauce” to bringing it back? BTC’s Director of Development Julius Drake and I believe it was a result of the comprehensive marketing and public relations plan, which publicized the event during each stage of coordination. Having this spot in the Bronx Times certainly was part of that.

Back in November, I used Instagram to make the restaurants in the borough aware of the opportunity. As more signed up, I started doing the #SavorSpotlight series to highlight restaurants like Seis Vecinos and Tobalá. Additionally, I worked with Alan Goldsher, who runs the Flavors of NY Instagram account, to get inside the restaurants and show off their food and atmosphere. We also went the traditional route: hosting a press conference and taking part in newscasts that media partners like ABC7, BronxNet, PIX11 and other outlets could promote the event on television.

Working with Anat Gerstein Public Relations and MUNDO, the planners of the “Bodega Raves,” we coordinated an influencer dinner in which several well-known Bronx social media personalities could experience Savor the Bronx at Mexicocina Mezcaleria. After that dinner, the same influencers and the public were invited to join us at SoBro Garden for a party we called “Savor the Rave.”

With Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson’s office and District Attorney Darcel Clark, we hosted legendary actor and playwright Chazz Palminteri for dinner at Antonio’s Trattoria on Arthur Avenue. To have a true Bronxite like him be present for the restaurant week made the event a home run.

While the Bronx Tourism Council has certainly used social media, having Bronx-based influencers spread the word as well was a game changer. Paulie Mars, one of the most well-known influencers in the borough, posted a video about the event that received over 38,000 impressions. All the social media posts encouraged viewers to visit our webpage, ilovethebronx.com, which got nearly 70,000 hits.

It’s not easy to revive something that has gone untouched for so long. But we gave these restaurants the flexibility to create a prix fixe menu or discount of their choosing. Furthermore, thanks to the Bronx Borough President, our sponsors and the hard work of our team, we made it happen – and we’ll make it happen next year, too.

