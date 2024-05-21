Tiffany Gomez named winner of BX-Factor $10k competition

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Tiffany Gomez, founder and lead designer of the Gomez Design Studio, is the first-place winner of The Bronx Economic Development Corporation’s inaugural “BX-Factor: $10K Small Business Challenge,” the corporation announced in a Monday press release. Gomez Design Studio was one of five businesses selected as a finalist from more than 100 applicants to present their business ideas to a panel of judges at Yankee Stadium on May 16.

Gomez Design Studio is a company that collects, sorts, and prepares discarded construction waste for its own line of sustainable products. The four other finalists included Bronx Native, a clothing brand that creates designs based on New York landmarks; Green Canvas Productions, an eco-friendly film production company that uses photography and videography to create films and digital media; Mario’s of Arthur Avenue, an Italian restaurant; and SciGence, a scientific innovation and technology company that collaborates with industry partners to develop products, processes, and technologies.

“I am so proud to have been one of the finalists for the BX-Factor Challenge. All the businesses who competed today were passionate about changing the landscape of their industries and, more importantly, the Bronx,” Gomez said. “For me, sustainability within business is key and my company sees waste as a precious resource to repurpose, and with the prize money we can continue to do that.”

Gomez was determined the winner after all five finalists pitched their business ideas to a panel of three experts.

The Bronx Economic Development Corporation is a nonprofit that focuses on providing capital access to small businesses to both expand Bronx-based businesses and encourage businesses to establish or relocate to the Bronx. The Bronx Economic Development Corporation founded the BX-Factor Challenge “to uplift businesses in the Bronx that have historically faced challenges in accessing capital,” according to the corporation.

“The BX-Factor: $10K Small Business Challenge is a truly unique event that highlights the ingenuity and innovation of our borough’s entrepreneurs and demonstrates our commitment to supporting our Bronx small business community,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

The event was sponsored by Santander Bank. Christina DeLay, head of small business banking and corporate social responsibility at Santander, said “the future of small businesses is full of possibilities.”

“We were proud to sponsor the inaugural BX-Factor Challenge and provide driven entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow their business and support their local communities for years to come,” DeLay said. “We extend our congratulations to all of the finalists who participated in the Challenge and will continue to make an impact through their small businesses in the borough and surrounding area.”

