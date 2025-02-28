Column: Small Business Services opens grants for merchant organizing, BID formation grants

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) just announced two grants that Bronx non-profits, organizations and small businesses should be aware of.

The FY26 Merchant Organizing Grant will fund New York City-based non-profits from different neighborhoods looking to pursue projects that will form or revitalize merchants’ associations. The grant can fund projects as much as $100,000 per neighborhood. According to the

grant description, projects “should engage merchants to develop relationships, foster partnerships and build local capacity to steward ongoing commercial revitalization efforts beyond the term of the grant.”

Why should Bronx-based groups be interested in a grant like this one? Because the opportunity to enhance the small business sector here in the Bronx – which is already rapidly growing – is one worth taking advantage of.

Our recent project, Savor the Bronx restaurant week, demonstrated how many amazing restaurants there are in this borough; other businesses and the neighborhoods they are in can get the facelift they deserve if the right organizations take advantage of this grant. The application for FY26 grant can be found on the SBS website and is due Sunday, April 20.

Also open is FY26 BID Formation Grant, which was created with the goal of adding Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) in neighborhoods where they are most necessary. This grant is available specifically to place-based, community-based development organizations, like local development corporations and merchants’ associations. This application is also on the SBS website, and is due Sunday, March 30.

Interested in keeping up with more news about economic development, opportunities for small businesses and more? Follow us on Instagram @bx_edc and on LinkedIn, and keep an eye out for our weekly op-eds with the Bronx Times.