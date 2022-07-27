Column: Highlights from Council District 18’s budget for FY 2023

Every year our city goes through a budget process that reflects anticipated income for the next fiscal year and allocates public resources locally and citywide. Every NYC councilmember receives $5 million in capital and $735,000 in discretionary. Any additional amount received is through advocacy, negotiations and collaboration with the speaker of the City Council. With this in mind, we have huge wins in this year’s budget! I was able to secure and deliver $14.375 million in capital and $1.425 million in discretionary funding for Council District 18.

Capital funding is allocated to projects that involve construction or installation of a physical public improvement, like auditorium seats or a new housing development. While discretionary funds go to nonprofit’s for local needs outside of what city agencies provide, such as after-school programs. As your councilmember, good, transparent governance is important, which is why I am thrilled to highlight some of the biggest investments I made this fiscal year.

For capital, I allocated $7 million for housing opportunities for seniors to age in place and families to have opportunities for homeownership and to build generational wealth, including: