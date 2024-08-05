Column | Bronx Tourism Council relaunches its website

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Bronx Tourism Council, which operates under the Bronx Borough President’s office and the Bronx Economic Development Corporation (BXEDC), works to highlight the best of the borough. The Bronx doesn’t get enough credit for its beautiful parks, incredible restaurants and numerous tourist attractions. The Bronx Tourism Council is hoping to increase recognition and visitation to these attractions for that reason.

As the new director of marketing and communications for the BXEDC, one of my goals was to revamp its website, ilovethebronx.com, and I’m happy to report that this goal is officially accomplished.

The new and improved Bronx Tourism Council website gives residents and visitors of The Bronx the opportunity to navigate the best restaurants, museums and events in the borough. The site is also newly compliant with ADA standards. These updates would not have been possible without the help of Steve Gilewski. We’re so lucky to work with him.

So, how can the revamped site be useful to you? Using our “Things to Do” section, you can find whatever you’re looking for by using the “search” bar or using the dropdown tabs to find our recommendations for where to eat, visit or shop. For example, if you’re looking for an Italian restaurant, you can click “Dining & Nightlife” and then select “Italian,” which will pull up different options.

Additionally, our events calendar has all of the exciting things happening in every corner of The Bronx, like festivals, tours, classes and more.

You’ll also find information about the Bronx Walk of Fame on this website. This is the best source of information for the Walk of Fame — that is, until our Bronx Walk of Fame app comes out in 2025. Until then, you can use this part of the website to learn more about the history of the Walk — which runs down over 20 blocks along the Grand Concourse — and the people who have a place on it.

Visit ilovethebronx.com to explore the new additions to the website for yourself and email thebronxtourism@gmail.com to inquire about having your events added to our website calendar.

Jilleen Barrett is director of communications and marketing at the Bronx Economic Development Corporation.