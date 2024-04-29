Column | Coming to theaters this May: the 52nd annual Bronx Ball

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 52nd Annual Bronx Ball will be taking place in a very special location: the former Whitestone Multiplex Cinema.

The ball, which is a celebration of the Bronx Walk of Fame’s new inductees, is held in a new location each May. Located at 2505 Bruckner Blvd., the multiplex was originally opened in the 80s and closed just over a decade ago in 2013. In 2019, a warehouse replaced the theatre, and currently has a lot of open space.

So much open space that it can be used to host the best night of the year in the Bronx.

The Bronx Economic Development Corporation and the Bronx Tourism Council have selected three extremely deserving honorees for the Walk of Fame this year, plus one “People’s Choice” award winner. This year, the “People’s Choice” is an outstanding candidate who works in the healthcare field.

The Bronx Walk of Fame is on a 23-block stretch along the Grand Concourse and includes names of some of the most impactful Bronxites. It includes musicians, journalists, artists and more. Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Regina Spektor and Colin Powell are just some of the names you’ll see on the signs. The newest inductees will be announced on the day of the Ball outside of the Bronx Supreme Courthouse on Grand Concourse. While their induction is invite-only, anyone can purchase a ticket to join in honoring them at the ball later that night.

This is an especially exciting year to celebrate the new members of the Walk of Fame as the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is helping the BXEDC replace the older, yellow signs with bright blue ones. When you walk down the Concourse, you won’t be able to miss them. The four new Walk of Fame member’s signs will serve as a reminder to everyone who passed by that, as Borough President Vanessa Gibson said in her State of the Borough speech last month, “The Bronx is the blueprint.”

The 52nd Annual Bronx Ball is going to be an exciting night — purchase tickets at ilovethebronx.com, or at the RSVP link in @thebronxtourism’s Instagram bio.

Jilleen Barrett is director of communications and marketing at the Bronx Economic Development Corporation.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes