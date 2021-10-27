Co-op City to present ‘A Haunted Pirates Adventure’ for Halloween

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City Councilman Kevin C. Riley, New York State Sen. Jamaal T. Bailey and Co-op City Riverbay Corporation presents A Haunted Pirates Adventure, an immersive, frightful stunt show for all ages. In light of the rise in violence throughout Bronx neighborhoods, the trio wants to ensure youth and families have a safe and memorable Halloween. After two years, the Halloween Horror Land team is back and better, celebrating 15 years of bringing family fun to the Co-op City community with a special dedication to beloved castmate, Chelsea Francis.

The story tells the tale of mystery, love and betrayal on the Seven Seas as Capt. Sebastian, his family and the kingdom try to make sense of the sudden loss of the captain’s wife. Celebrating the upcoming Halloween, this provides an opportunity for the District 12 community to come together. This year, the show is held in dedication of the late Chelsea Francois, a friend and a vital character in Co-op City Halloween events and the Riverbay Corporation for more than a decade.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 31 7 p.m.

Date subject to change pending weather; updates will be communicated.*

WHERE: Co-op City Greenway Mobile Stage (99 Co-op City Blvd.; across from Little League)

“We want to ensure families are able to have a fun and safe Halloween while creating an opportunity for the community to come together,” Riley said. “The 12th District values family and prioritizes uplifting our community to provide happy and healthy memories for our children. Senator Bailey, Riverbay Corporation, and I are excited to present A Haunted Pirates Adventure production that we can all share in. I am proud to see the creativity, hard work, and dedication the young people from the district have put into this show. It is important that we support them as they give back positivity to the community in dedicating this year’s performance to the passing of a former castmate and member of the Co-op City community, Chelsea Francis. We honor and celebrate her life and contributions to the community.”

Bailey added, “For years, our annual Co-op City Halloween celebrations have been a fun and exciting way to bring people of all ages together, elevating artistic talent and creative expression right here in our community. As we come together to safely celebrate Halloween this year with the return of this beloved family event, I’m thrilled to join community members to experience a special production of Haunted Pirates Adventure and farewell show honoring the memory of the great Chelsea Francois.”