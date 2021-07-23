Check out Van Gogh: the immersive experience

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York is alright. The summer feels energized, and once again, there are fantastic exhibits and pop-ups to be visited. One we recently checked out is the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Vincent Van Gogh was the Dutch post-impressionist painter famously known for cutting his ear off (it was actually the lobe). And while quite prolific, his work was not famous until the early part of the 20th century, as he sold only one painting during his lifetime. There is remarkably a lot to know about Van Gogh as an artist. Whether looking for a refresher on VG or your kids need some summer education excursions, then hop on the ferry or train to this pop-up. You will appreciate the artist more and be captivated to know about him through this creative medium.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience consists of 20,000 square feet of a gorgeous light and sound experience. Showcasing the artist’s most compelling works in incredible installments and the main attraction projects (in the central area) his work in 360 degrees. It will be running until Jan 2, 2022; currently, tickets are on sale through Oct 24, 2021.

The experience includes separate galleries that chronicle his life. You will learn about his technique via informative panels, see timelines that influence his life, and larger-than-life experiences with re-created and engaging interactives.

The Studio Experience

After you purchase your tickets you will receive access to The Studio Experience site. This is a fun way to prepare for your upcoming experience and read about Van Gogh and his main artworks.

Fun activities you and the kids can do: