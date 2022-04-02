BX Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Bronx Palooza
April 2: Welcome to the only real authentic Afrobeat event in the Bronx. Every Saturday get a taste of the African flavors. The event takes place at Eazylife Restaurant and Lounge, 1300 E. 222nd St., Bronx, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Spring Pop Up Shop with Food and Coquito:
Community Day of Action/Willis Avenue
April 2: Join the Third Avenue Business Improvement District and community leaders for a Day of Action on April 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
They will:
- Repair and paint outdoor dining modules on Willis Avenue between 147th Street and Roberto Clemente Plaza
- Launch a public art campaign
- Paint light poles/streetscape maintenance
- Install new plants
Rhythm and Booz Brunch
Bronx Brewery Wiffle Ball Homerun Derby
April 3: Join the Bronx Brewery for the second annual Wiffle Ball Homerun Derby. It costs $5 to participate and there are prizes for the top three winners. It will take place in the backyard located on 865 E. 135th St. for a day of brews and fun.