BX Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Summer Plantings At Roberto Clemente Plaza
Bronx Palooza

April 2: Welcome to the only real authentic Afrobeat event in the Bronx. Every Saturday get a taste of the African flavors. The event takes place at Eazylife Restaurant and Lounge, 1300 E. 222nd St., Bronx, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Spring Pop Up Shop with Food and Coquito:

April 2: Come support local and small businesses with the Cocovida Coquito Spring Pop Up shop in the Bronx with a variety of vendors for men, women and children. There will be also free Coquito samples and food being served to purchase.

Community Day of Action/Willis Avenue

April 2: Join the Third Avenue Business Improvement District and community leaders for a Day of Action on April 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They will:

  • Repair and paint outdoor dining modules on Willis Avenue between 147th Street and Roberto Clemente Plaza
  • Launch a public art campaign
  • Paint light poles/streetscape maintenance
  • Install new plants

Rhythm and Booz Brunch

April 3: This even takes place every Sunday at 3392 E. Tremont Ave., Bronx and features one hour bottomless al la cart brunch, mimosas, sangria and rum punch, hookah, $150 bottles before 6 p.m. and bottle packages are available.

Bronx Brewery Wiffle Ball Homerun Derby

April 3: Join the Bronx Brewery for the second annual Wiffle Ball Homerun Derby. It costs $5 to participate and there are prizes for the top three winners. It will take place in the backyard located on 865 E. 135th St. for a day of brews and fun.

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times.

