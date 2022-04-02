BX Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Spring Pop Up Shop with Food and Coquito:

April 2: Come support local and small businesses with the C ocovida Coquito Spring Pop Up shop in the Bronx with a variety of vendors for men, women and children. There will be also free Coquito samples and food being served to purchase.

Community Day of Action/Willis Avenue April 2: Join the Third Avenue Business Improvement District and community leaders for a Day of Action on April 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will: Repair and paint outdoor dining modules on Willis Avenue between 147th Street and Roberto Clemente Plaza

Launch a public art campaign

Paint light poles/streetscape maintenance

Install new plants

Rhythm and Booz Brunch

April 3: This even takes place every Sunday at 3392 E. Tremont Ave., Bronx and features one hour bottomless al la cart brunch, mimosas, sangria and rum punch, hookah, $150 bottles before 6 p.m. and bottle packages are available.