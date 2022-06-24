BT Weekender: Seven things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, June 24

Open Mic Night: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Bronx Burger House

Bronx Burger House will host an Open Mic Night open to comedians, poets, musicians, and performers of all sorts this Friday. The event is free with the option of purchasing the self-proclaimed “best burger in the Bronx” and features a full bar (21+). Contact @BlackLieder on Instagram for more information.

Skate Night: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Park

NYC Parks and Councilmember Diana Ayala will host a roller-skate night celebration this Friday. The event is B.Y.O.S. (bring your own skates) and is perfect for the whole family. Join instructor Richard Barreto for a night of music, dancing and skating with the Mott Haven community.

Saturday, June 25

Bronx Summer Jam: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at Bronx Park East

Sirens & Kings will host their annual Bronx Summer Jam for the first time in two years this weekend. The free event will feature Bronx based musical performers, artists and vendors. Register on eventbrite to reserve your spot for the “boogie down summer music fest.”

Health & Wellness Expo: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Gouverneur Playground

Emblem Health is hosting a free health and wellness event filled with family fun. Make sure to stop by the screening pavilion for health screenings and information, self-care wellness pavilion, food market for fresh produce, “Kid Zone” and live stage performances. Face coverings and social distancing are recommended for this event.

Grown Folk Comedy Show: 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m. at The Point CDC

Marcus Banks, Ishmael Gaynor, Courtney Bledsoe and Buckwild will headline this Saturday at The Grown Folk Comedy Show located at the Point CDC. The show is recommended for mature audiences and is B.Y.O.B.B. The show is hosted by JP Justice with music from Burt Smooth. Tickets start at $25 a person and can be purchased on eventbrite.

Sunday, June 26

Explore Wave Hill Public Garden

Wave Hill Public Garden and Cultural center has over 28 acres of land to explore. Nature-inspired outdoor family art projects are available on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Visit the indoor rotating multimedia art exhibits and enjoy views of the Hudson river. Pack lunch to enjoy by the picnic area or visit the Cafè for a selection of grab-and-go snacks. Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for students/seniors, and $4 for children (6+).

Dinosaur Safari: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo’s Dinosaur Safari is back and better than ever. The new exhibit features a walk-through experience to see 52 life-sized dinosaurs and pterosaurs. The Dinosaur Safari is included with your Bronx Zoo admission ticket (which must be reserved in advance). Safari goers have the opportunity to dig for fossils, explore dino-science and meet modern day dinosaurs – birds!