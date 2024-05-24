BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

This Sunday, “Badass Vegan” John Lewis is coming to the Bronx to host the world’s largest vegan festival.

Friday, May 24

Adult Game Night at Zip Code Lounge

Starts at 5 p.m.

Join Zip Code Lounge for a night of socialization, drinks, and board gaming. Zip Code’s live DJ will be playing Caribbean classics, Afro Beats, hip-hop and R&B tunes from 8 p.m. onward.

Saturday, May 25

Bronx Trivia for Teens

From 10 a.m. to noon

The Woodstock branch of the New York Public Library invites teens to test their Bronx history knowledge. The event, part of the NYPL’s Bronx Week celebration, will quiz borough residents with questions from 400 years of Bronx history.

Bronx Fashion Week Season Launch

From 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35

Bronx Fashion Week’s Decade of Dreams-themed shows kick off this Saturday. This year’s show will feature the design talents of @colormemelaninllc, @unique_belizean, @steezuschristo and more. For the designers of Bronx Fashion Week, fashion is much more than fabric. Fashion is borne of resilience and, on par with the theme, imaginative thought. Join the season’s designers at Bay Plaza as they present the fabric, stitches and seams that tell stories of dreams.

Sunday, May 26



Vegan Street Fair

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free; Premium Fast Passes to skip lines offered starting at $55

This Sunday, “Badass Vegan” John Lewis is coming to the Bronx to host the world’s largest vegan festival. Grab some healthy eats with friends from any of the 20-plus vegan and vegan friendly contributing vendors, jam out to great beats and take advantage of the many photo ops.

This is New York Exhibition

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new “This Is New York: 100 Years of the City in Art and Pop Culture” exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York will commemorate the centennial anniversary of the institution. The full-floor exhibition will feature depictions of New York in all avenues of culture like film and television, the performing arts and fashion.

