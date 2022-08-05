BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, Aug. 5

iAS Music Live: 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at BoBo’s Crab Shack

Head to 2450 Grand Concourse this Friday for a night of food, live music, drinks and entertainment. BoBo’s Crab Shack will host the event in collaboration with IAS Music, who will present DJ Vega, live comedy and a live music review show. There is a $20 spending minimum for all attendees. Read more on their website.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Job Search Accelerator: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Online

Ash Goel, the “Career Choreographer” will host a three-hour long workshop for Bronx residents this weekend. Goel will share his insight of the job market and discuss the top five mistakes he sees every jobseeker make. Registration is free and can be found on Eventbrite.

Dance Party NYC: Various times and locations

The New York Public Library is hosting dance parties at more than 80 locations throughout the city this Saturday as part of the Festival of New York. Each dance party will feature different classes, DJs and genres of music and will offer free books for children and teens to take home. The event spans all five boroughs with various times and locations. Find a location near you using their map tool on the NYPL website.

Sunday, Aug. 7

El Condado de La Salsa Release: 12 p.m.-9 p.m. at The Bronx Brewery

Celebrate the release of The Bronx Brewery and The Salsa Project’s new collaborative beer El Condado de La Salsa at The Bronx Brewery this Sunday. The collaboration offers a new twist on previous versions of El Condado while still maintaining its original fruit-forward taste. The event will feature a beginning Salsa class, live DJs and a photo gallery of Salsa in the ’70s.

Clean the Bronx and Get Free Yankees Ticket: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Morris Park

The Sanitation Foundation, Amazon, Bronx Borough President’s Office, NYC Department of Sanitation and the New York Yankees are offering 2 tickets to select New York Yankees home games for all volunteers at the Bronx Summer Cleanup Series. The volunteer that collects the most litter will be invited to a VIP game experience on Saturday Sept. 10. This weekend cleanup efforts will take place at Morris Park.