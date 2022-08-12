BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, August 12

Open Mic Night: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Bronx Library Center

The Teen Center at the Bronx Library Center will host an open mic night on Friday open to all 13-18 year olds. The Bronx Library Center is fully accessible to wheelchairs and is equipped for assistive listening and ASL. The event will feature poetry, story-telling, comedy and music. Find more information on the New York Public Library website.

Saturday, August 13

Bronx Vegan Bazaar: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Andrew Freedman Home

Twenty vegan food vendors will be sharing their food, pastries and juices with the Bronx community this Saturday at the Bronx Vegan Bazaar. The event will run once a month for the next five months, ending in December. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on EventBrite.

Ranger Games: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in Bronx Park

Children can spend the afternoon learning nature-themed games with Urban Park Rangers at a free event hosted by NYC Parks on Saturday. The event will begin at Ben Abrams Playground in Bronx Park. More information can be found on the NYC Parks website.

Sunday, August 14

Hip Hop for Kids: 1 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. at Nieves Latin Dance Studio

Nieves Latin Dance Studio will host a free advanced hip hop trial class for children 8 years and older this Sunday. No prior experience is required to attend this class and there are no commitment contracts for the trial period. Find more information on EventBrite.

Kid Capri’s Block Party: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Crotona Park

The City Parks Foundation will host a summer concert featuring Kid Capri this Sunday. The Bronx native will bring his Sirius XM show “Kid Capri’s Block Party” to Crotona Park. Tickets are not required and attendance is on a first come, first serve basis. Find more information on the City Parks Foundation website.