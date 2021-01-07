Bronx Times Weekender: 6 Things to do this weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

FRIDAY, JAN. 8

New York Botanical Garden’s Glow

This nighttime, outdoor experience vividly illuminates landmark grounds along with the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory during select evenings this holiday season.

NYBG is a safe and spacious area where, “visitors can explore a glowing world of color and light”

featuring the conservatory as Glow’s centerpiece.

Additionally, enjoy washes of brilliant colors, thousands of dazzling, “energy-efficient” LED lights, and what’s been described as picture-perfect installations that will fill the visitor center reflecting pool, enlivening surrounding gardens in the process.

As part of the Glow experience, visitors can too also enjoy artistic ice sculptures and music, as well as dancers who’ve choreographed an award-winning hip hop Nutcracker remix.

Details: https://www.nybg.org/event/nybg-glow/

For Love and Only Love: Letters to New York at NYBG

The garden joins forces with Make Music New York for an annual Winter Solstice celebration with the debut of “For Love and Only for Love: Letters to New York,” an immersive choral installation by composer Pete Wyer. Explore the Native Plant Garden at your own pace and socially distanced, as prerecorded music performed by choirs of up to 72 voices projected over 24 independent speakers inspires reflection of love, gratitude, acceptance and our connection with nature during the pandemic. Details: https://www.nybg.org/event/for-love-and-only-for-love-letters-to-new-york/

SATURDAY, JAN. 9

This free zoom event at 10:00 a.m. teaches “the art of paper sculpture just with assorted paper scraps and scissors.”

Wave Hill guides as you find inspiration from the field of phenology, the study of cycles and seasons, to get intentional about how you want to spend your year as you “create goals for yourself that mimic nature’s natural processes.”

Details: https://www.wavehill.org/calendar/family-art-project-in-step-with-cycles-and-seasons

Historic New York: High Bridge

Urban Park Rangers lead New Yorkers on a free hike across the famed Croton Aqueduct at West 170th Street and University Avenue to “learn how New York City’s oldest standing bridge actually brought water from the Bronx to Manhattan and allowed our city to grow into the 20th century.” The event begins at 1 p.m.

Details: https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2021/01/09/historic-new-york-the-high-bridge

SUNDAY, JAN. 10

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

For its final weekend this winter, perhaps the Bronx’s brightest tradition has returned greater and more luminous than ever.

The Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights, a spectacular array that illuminates much more than lions and tigers and bears, will be opening to the public on Friday as this year’s physical expansion literally shines on more of the wildlife center.

From lifelike animal lanterns, to strings of enchanting overhead lights which gleam over the many festive walkways set to the playing of holiday music — plus the zoo’s safely created indoor and covered special exhibits — it’s challenging to not be smiling cheek to cheek behind one’s mask in Belmont this fall and winter.

Details: https://bronxzoo.com/holiday-lights

Signs of Winter Scavenger Hunt at Crotona Park

Head to Crotona Park for a family friendly, winter scavenger hunt which is on the search for signs of animals and plants adapting to colder weather on Crotona’s park trails. The event begins at 1 p.m.

Details: https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2021/01/10/signs-of-winter-scavenger-hunt

