BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, June 11:

Pickleball Festival: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Williamsbridge Oval

NYC Parks will be holding a free pickleball festival for adults and seniors on Saturday. Participants can register the same day for mix or doubles (men and women) adults 19+ division and seniors 50+ divisions.

The Bronx Book Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fordham Plaza

The 5th annual Bronx Book Festival is taking place from Thursday through Sunday with in-person programming for the first time in two years on Saturday to celebrate books and authors with live programming and giveaways with events starting from 10 a.m -4 p.m. at Fordham Plaza. Reserve your spot here and view the schedule for the day here, just scroll down.

Bronx Vegan Bazaar: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Andrew Freeman Homes, 1125 Grand Concourse

On Saturday, the Bronx Vegan Bazaar will have more than 20 vegan food vendors, both established and emerging. The bazaar will also have games, cooking demos, live music, dance and meditation.

Admission is $5 or $10 with activities included for those 16 years old and older. Attendees 15 years old and younger can attend for free.

Sunday, June 12:

Family Storytime: 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Parkchester Library

Join the Parkchester Library for in-person storytime where the library shares some stories, songs, rhymes or maybe a craft. The program is geared toward parents and caregivers, and their young children ages 0-5. Space is limited to 12 children. No registration is required, and per NYPL policy, a face covering is strongly encouraged for those 2 years old and older. Assistive Listening and ASL interpretation and real-time (CART) captioning are available upon request. Please submit your request at least two weeks in advance by emailing accessibility@nypl.org.