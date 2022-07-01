BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, July 2

Miss Beebah’s Book Reading and Fun: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at Joyce Kilmer Park

Join Miss Beebah this Saturday in her goal to read 200 books to children in her community. The story time will feature a children’s book, music, movement and a gift to take home. Tickets are $5 and can be found on Eventbrite. Donations to Miss Beebah’s Book Reading and Fun are accepted through the site.

Treetop Adventure at the Bronx Zoo

Get a new perspective on summer fun at the Bronx Zoo Treetop Adventure. This high-flying experience lets you climb through sustainable aerial ropes and zip line over the Bronx River. The Full zip lining and climbing experience is available for ages seven and older and costs $59.95. A shorter zip lining experience is also available for $24.95. More information can be found on the Bronx Zoo website.

Around the Kids’ Table: 2:30 p.m. at the New York Botanical Garden

The Everett Children’s Adventure Garden presents Around the Kids’ Table, where children have the opportunity to learn about the food they eat in fun and engaging ways. Join them at 2:30 p.m. for story time at the Swamp Oak Story Spot followed by a story walk. This summer, the group will learn about Tony Hillery’s book Harlem Grown. Families will share food stories, learn about the edible plants growing in the garden, play in the Plant Part Paradise Playground and take home a potted herb plant to start their own garden adventure at home. This event is open Saturdays, Sundays and on holidays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. This adventure is included in the All-Garden pass on the New York Botanical Garden website.

Sunday, July 3

Watch the New York City FC vs. Atlanta United game: 5 p.m. at Yankee Stadium

Watch New York City FC go toe-to-toe with Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium this Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be found on NYCFC’s website. New York City FC is the reigning MLS Champion and is undefeated in their last four matches against Atlanta. If you can’t make it to the stadium, the match will also be streamed live on ESPN+, YES Network, YES App and NYCFC.com/Radio.

Edible Academy Fresh From the Garden Tastings: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the NY Botanical Garden

The New York Botanical Garden offers its Fresh From the Garden Tastings Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. These tastings teach children and adults garden-to-table cooking through fun, family-friendly recipes using seasonal vegetables, fruits and herbs. Tickets are included with the All-Garden Pass on the New York Botanical Garden website.