BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, July 23

Unusual Culprits Comedy Night: 7 – 10p.m. at Arties for Arties

Share a laugh with Showtime and HBO featured comedian Napoleon Emil at Arties for Arties on Cambreleng Avenue. The show features headliner Emil along with comedians Nicole Pheonix, Julio Rivera, Mario Benitex, Trina Alper and Misha Han. Food and refreshments will be served from 5:30-6:30p.m. with a 7 p.m. showtime. Tickets are $20 and are available on Eventbrite.

The Day Trippers: 7-10 p.m. at Brewski’s Bar & Grill

Enjoy Beatles hits performed by local cover band “The Day Trippers” at Brewski’s Bar & Grill on East Tremont Avenue this weekend. The event offers free admission with a full bar and food menu available for purchase. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Mott Haven Film Festival: 4-8 p.m. at Kreate Hub

Come watch Mott Haven’s most awarded films this Saturday at Kreate Hub or enjoy them from home with their virtual option. The shows will be broken into two parts – block one starts at 5 p.m. and features six awarded short films. The second block will feature the film “Mott Haven: Cash for Keys” at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10 for the virtual feature film block to $40 for the in-person short film block and can be found on All Events.

Sunday, July 24

Ailey Moves NYC: 3 p.m. at the Gil Heron Amphitheater

Join Bronx native Ethel Calhoun and Lorena Jaramillo for a free Arts in Education Latin-style dance workshop this weekend. This event is a part of the free 10-day citywide festival from Alvin Ailey offering free performances, dance classes, “Revelations” workshops and screenings of Jamila Wignot’s documentary “Ailey.” The festival will span across all five boroughs from now until Aug. 1.

Pickling Weekend: 12 – 5 p.m. at the New York Botanical Garden

The New York Botanical Garden will host “Pickling Weekend” at their Edible Academy this Saturday and Sunday. Families can expect cooking demonstrations, tastings and participatory gardening opportunities while listening to live music, story time readings and crafts. Entry is included with the All-Garden Pass admission, which can be found on their website.