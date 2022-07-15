BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday July 16

Art Exhibition at The New York Botanical Garden

An artful, immersive data visualization installation created by renowned information designer Giorgia Lupi and her team at Pentagram is now on view at The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) as part of the garden-wide exhibition “Around the Table: Stories of the Foods We Love”, examining the art and science of foodways and food traditions and celebrating plants as foundational to all culinary customs.

Tickets to the botanical garden range from free for children under two years to $15 for adult New York City residents.

Bronx Pride Festival And Health Fair

The 11th annual Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair is being hosted in Crotona Park Amphitheatre located at 559 Claremont Parkway. It is the longest running pride festival in the Bronx, put on by organizer and drag queen Apologia Cruz. The festival will include performances from drag queens, live music, as well as guest speakers. It is a family-friendly event and free to attend.

Registration for the event can be found on Eventbrite.

Family Fun Day at Pelham Bay Park

NYC parks is hosting a day of family fun at Pelham Bay Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.. The event is free to attend, and features a performance of “Simply Magic” by John the Magnificent Magician, as well as arts and crafts, face painting, and other family-friendly activities. The event and all activities are entirely free of charge.

Find out more at the Friends of Pelham Bay Park website here.

Sunday July 17

Bronx Park East Farmers Market

The Bronx Park East Farmers Market is located near Brady playground at 2222 Bronx Park East. The market is free to enter, and is hosted by the Bronx Park East Farmers Market & Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) as a way to promote health in the community. The market sources fresh food from farms within the tri-state area, and is entirely volunteer run.

Find out more information on the market and the wellness initiatives supported by its organizers here.

Paint and Sip Family Edition

Every Sunday at 1 p.m., Willis Avenue Gallery in the Bronx hosts a family sip and paint event. This is an event for parents and children to come and enjoy a one hour guided painting session with a trained art instructor. Tickets are $45, and include painting materials for one parent and one child. A similar adults-only event is hosted at the same venue later in the day at 6 p.m., and tickets can be found here.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

