BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, July 9

Rock the Block Family Concert: 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. at Bronx Park East

New Life Rehoboth Church presents Rock the Block Family Concert, a family friendly event featuring music in Spanish and English, spoken word and dance performances, free activities for kids and the chance to win prizes. The event is free and open to the public. Event goers can register on Event Brite.

The Nature of Family Portraits: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center

The Nature of Family Portraits exhibition will be displayed inside the Wave Hill House until July 11. The exhibition looks to artists who challenge the idea of typical family portraits in a distinct way. The event is free with admissions to the grounds. Spend the afternoon exploring Wave Hill and admiring a new take on family portraits. Tickets range from $4 for children 6-plus to $10 for adults. Additional information on pricing can be found on their website.

Drag Story Hour for Neurodiverse Kids: 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at Bronx Library Center

Line Up the Books & Drag Queen Story Hour NYC present Drag Story Hour for Neurodiverse Kids this weekend. The event, featuring Drag Queens reading children’s books, is tailored to the needs of children with autism and other disabilities. The event hopes to capture the “imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood” by providing confident queer role models and inspiring a love for reading through performance. Tickets are free and can be found on Event Brite.

Sunday, July 10

Family Sip & Paint: 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Bronx Sip ‘n Paint

Bronx Sip ‘n Paint will be hosting a family-friendly sip and paint every sunday of the summer. The event hopes to foster creativity in children and support family bonding through a one-hour guided painting session. Arrive at 1 p.m. to enjoy the music and artwork around the studio before your session begins at 3 p.m. The $45 ticket includes painting materials for one adult and one child, with the option to add additional children’s tickets for $10 each.

Family Art Project: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center

Head to the Wave Hill House Lawn this Sunday to participate in their latest family art project. Families will create a waxed mosaic flower made of crayon bits and natural materials. Reservations are not required for this event and admission is free with admission to the grounds. More information can be found on the Wave Hill website.