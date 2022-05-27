BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

May 28

Bronx Burger House Brunch: GIVING FRIENDS founder Lynne Corry, a Bronx resident is partnering with Bronx Burger House to raise awareness about their Giving programs. Now celebrating their 25th year of Giving, the team at Giving Friends is ramping up for a record-breaking holiday season. Bronx Burger House is hosting and offering a gathering to create a partnership and expand community involvement.

Corry was a young mother, addicted to drugs and living on the streets of NYC. She entered treatment with her young son, at the Young Mothers Program (run by Samaritan Daytop Village) and made a commitment to return every year. She has kept that promise. After 25 years, she created a nonprofit Giving Friends, and has enlisted the help and support of many community partners. For this milestone anniversary – Bronx Burger House is “kicking off the summer” and leading us to raise money and collect gifts to donate to families in need, crisis, living in shelters and residential treatment facilities throughout NYC.

The event will take place at 5816 Mosholu Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NYCFC vs Minnesota United Watch Party: Come join us on May 28 as the champs take on Minnesota United. Join us at Gameday Sports Bar, 5757 Broadway, starting at 7 p.m. Come for the great food, drinks and service and most of all, the best soccer environment in the Boogie Down!

Learn to Ride a Bike: Children ages 5 years of age and older are invited to join NYC Parks in partnership with Bike New York for a free Learn to Ride a Bike event. Bring a bike, a child and a helmet, and learn how to ride a two-wheeler using the “balance first” method. The event will take place at Pulaski Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 29

Runner’s Meet Up: Join us as we run/walk one at one of the trails of Van Cortlandt Park, which leads into Westchester. Enjoy beautiful greenery, sights and sounds of nature along the way. We will end/celebrate our adventure with the delicious and famous LLoyds Carrot cake! Please dress in comfortable attire. The event will begin at 242nd Street on Broadway and take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Exploring the Seaside Village of City Island, the “Cape Cod” of New York: Join New York Adventure Club for a special access trip to City Island, a small seaside community at the edge of New York City located just beyond Pelham Bay Park in the Bronx that was once home to a thriving shipbuilding and oyster industry.

Led by a City Island resident, this experience of one of New York’s most unique communities will include: