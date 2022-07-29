BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday July 29

Karaoke Night: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Aroma

Head to Aroma tonight for Kage Karaoke hosted by DJ Kage. Sing along to your favorite songs while sipping on $5 drinks, participating in raffles, sitting in the indoor 420 room and more. General admission to the event is $10 and tickets can be purchased on AllEventsIn.

Saturday July 30

Bronx Night Market: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. at Fordam Placa

Join the MASC Hospitality Group at a family-friendly foodie celebration featuring local food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts merchants, live performances, kid zone, food education booths and art installations. The event is free for all attendees and will take place rain or shine. Visit the Bronx Night Market website for more information.

Annual Friends and Family BBQ: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Pelham Bay Park

Cocovida Coquito will host the 6th annual potluck Friends and Family BBQ this Saturday. Families can participate in traditional field games, water balloon fights and a surprise ending at night. This is a free event with an option to donate for food, utensils, plates, cups and BBQ tools.

More information can be found on Eventbrite or by texting “BBQ” to 917-810-3286.

Sunday July 31

Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bronx Park East

Uptown & Boogie Bicycle Advocacy announced the continuation of the Bronx Park East Farmers Market each Sunday until Oct. 30. Their goal is to promote wellness initiatives and raise awareness on health issues within the Pelham Parkway community. The event will take place at 2222 Bronx Park East, near Brady Playground. Applications for farmers and vendors can be found here. A list of accepted benefits can be found on Eventbrite.

Back to School Pop-Up Shop: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at B&S Event Space

The Bronx Bazar will host a back to school pop up shop at the BS Event Hall on Tremont Avenue. The event is free entry and open to all families. Children must be present to participate in the free raffle and receive the free school supplies offered by various vendors. Potential vendors can DM @_keilannybabyboutique_ on Instagram. Find more information on EventBrite.