BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, Jan. 26

Library Arcade

From 4 to 5 p.m.; free admission.



Teens and young adults are invited to play video games every Friday at the Bronx Library Center located at 310 East Kingsbridge Road. This is the last event. More info can be found online here.

Bronx Calling: The Sixth AIM Biennial



Part I: Jan. 26 to March 31; Part II: April 12 to June 16

Bronx Calling: The Sixth AIM Biennial features 53 emerging artists who have participated in the Bronx Museum’s flagship artist professional development program from years 2020 through 2023. Since 1980, the Bronx Museum has supported New York’s artist community through its Artist in the Marketplace (AIM) Fellowship, which has provided pivotal career support to a diverse roster of over 1,200 of New York’s most promising artists. Themes addressed in this two-part exhibition include contemporary and critical issues, such as capitalism and colonialism, as well as speculative futures.

The Sixth AIM Biennial is curated by Eileen Jeng Lynch, director of curatorial programs. For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/exhibition/the-sixth-aim-biennial.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Family Movie Night

From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Every month we will watch a movie in our community room. Enjoy the movie with free popcorn and refreshments. Bring your family and friends.

For families and children of all ages. Families can also vote for the movie they want to see here. More info can be found online.

Shooting for the Stars

4:30 p.m. Free admission.

Participants will learn basic ball handling, defense, dribbling, passing, shooting, and other skills and techniques. ADA inclusive. It will be held at the Kwame Ture Recreation Center. More info can be found online.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Bridal & Wedding show at Scavello’s On The Island

From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free admission.

Stop by Scavello’s On The Island, located on City Avenue, for a fantastic Bridal & Wedding show. This incredible event will showcase everything you need to plan your dream wedding. From stunning bridal gowns to exquisite decorations, you’ll find inspiration and ideas that will make your special day truly unforgettable.

Scavello’s On The Island is the perfect backdrop for this exciting event. Explore the venue and discover the latest trends in wedding fashion, breathtaking floral arrangements and mouthwatering wedding cakes.

Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a maid of honor, or a wedding enthusiast, this show is a must-attend. Immerse yourself in the world of weddings and connect with top-notch vendors who can bring your vision to life.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to kick-start your wedding planning journey.

