BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, Dec. 29

The Bronx Bash Scavenger Hunt at Emilia’s: 2 p.m.-4 p.m from Dec. 29 – Dec.30 at 2331 Arthur Ave.

Your creative, non-traditional scavenger hunt begins at a scenic spot that’s a local favorite. You’ll get your digital quest from your live and interactive remote host. Then you’ll take off on your own to experience a wide variety of carefully curated locations in town. You’ll walk or drive to the various checkpoints as you interpret creative tasks, accept wacky challenges, and get outside your comfort zone!

One ticket per person. Both family and dog friendly, the game alternates between the indoors and outdoors, with plenty of bonus challenges too! You’ll text photos and videos to your remote host who cheers you on and assists as you play to document your progress. You can even interact with the locals to interpret the creative challenges. You won’t be able to avoid having fun, uncovering hidden gems and local secrets, making memories, laughing, and learning along the way!

You’ll be part of the rich culture of this dynamic city! Every turn is full of surprises, so questions in advance are welcomed. Check out all 500 of our city hunts! Great for corporate groups, tourists, curious locals, bachelor or bachelorette parties, birthdays, families, friend trips, and other special groups! Ask about custom-designed experiences and virtual team builders too. Tickets are available online for $27.

Deer Exploration: Section 2 Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park from 1-2 p.m.

Even when school’s out, parks are still the city’s natural classroom! Bring your kids to parks throughout the city for Kids Week during Winter Recess. With programs led by Urban Park Rangers, kids will get to experience nature in a hands-on and fun way.

“Oh deer! Learn more about this majestic species and explore the park in search of signs and traces of its presence,” NYC Parks says. Admission is free. More information can be found online.

Saturday, Dec.30

NYRR Open Run: Soundview Park from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

NYRR Open Run brings free, 5K weekly community-led runs to neighborhood parks across the greater New York City area. The program is free and open to runners and walkers of all ages, abilities, and experience levels.

One route, called the “Gateway to the Bronx River,” runs through 205-acre Soundview Park — which is located where the Bronx River opens into the East River. This urban green space is filled with grassy baseball and soccer fields, a cricket pitch, basketball courts, a running track, walking and biking paths, picnic fields, and more! With its extensive views of the water, Soundview Park celebrates the beauty of both the Bronx and East Rivers. The back part of our Open Run course has beautiful views of the Bronx River waterfront for participants to enjoy!

The Hangover Brunch: Spanglish Bar & Restaurant at 6697 Broadway

Welcome to the Hangover Brunch! Join Bronxites at Spanglish Bar & Restaurant for a morning of delicious food, refreshing drinks, and good vibes. Whether you’re recovering from a wild night out or just looking for a tasty brunch, this is the place to be. Talented chefs will whip up mouthwatering dishes that will satisfy any craving. From classic breakfast favorites to unique brunch creations, they’ve got it all. So gather your friends, put on your sunglasses, and come enjoy a laid-back and enjoyable experience at The Hangover Brunch. See you there! Tickets are available online for $7.18 plus a processing fee.

Sunday, Dec.31

Sankofa NYE Haus Party: 2422 3rd Ave. from 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Join the Sankofa Haus FAMILY for its second annual New Year’s Eve Celebration!

Get your suits and prepare those heels and dresses because the new roaring ’20s has arrived! We’re living in a historic time of rapid economic, social and cultural change. Let’s bring in the new year with a room full of like-minded individuals who want nothing less than the best for everyone around them. This will be a night filled with laughter, dance and positive affirmations! Let’s reflect on the past as we prepare for the future! That is the Sankofa WAY.

Tickets are $71.21 including a $6.21 fee, which includes an open bar along with hors d’oeuvres and a mix of savory and sweet bites.

There will also be two projectors and two TVs live streaming the Times Square count down.

