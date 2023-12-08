BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Join the Holiday Landmarks Tour at the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Saturday, Dec. 9

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Musical: St. Barnabas Elementary School at 7 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit in this musical adaptation of the 1964 television special. Featuring holiday hits like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” features classic characters like Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, the main figure, Rudolph.

Come support your local elementary school, tickets are $14 for each seat. See the play on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Holiday Landmarks Tour: New York Botanical Garden at 11 a.m.

Meet at the Reflecting Pool for a fascinating overview of the Garden’s history and its importance as a vital NYC cultural destination since 1891. With an expert guide, explore the Tulip Tree Allee, the Fountain of Life and the Library. The tour concludes at the garden’s must-see destination — the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

DevFest Bronx 2023: Lehman College from 11 a.m-5 p.m.

DevFest returns to bring together technology leaders, developers, students and startups to share profound creativity and inspiration.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to learn, network, share fun and, of course, some good food.

Some of the topics to be discussed include artificial intelligence, large language models, machine learning, Chat GPT, Android Mobile, Cloud, Firebase, Flutter (Multiplatform), AMP, React JavaScript, Product Design, Startups, Tech Career Journeys and User Experience.

More information on the event’s agenda can be found here. The event is free, but you must reserve a spot.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Winter Concert “A New and Glorious Morn!”: First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck from 4-6 p.m.

The Bronx County Chorus hosts their annual winter concert featuring classic Christmas hits.

The Bronx County Chorus is the longest running community chorus in The Bronx. It is a non-profit organization that provides the chance for community members to sing in a choral setting.

The event is free, but donations are welcomed and appreciated.

Anthony McGill Concert: Wave Hill Armor Hall from 2-3 p.m.

Legendary clarinetist Anthony McGill arrives at Wave Hill! Hailed for his international solo and chamber music career, McGill is notably also the principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, the first African American principal player in the organization’s history.

This Sunday’s performance is part of “Roots and Branches,” Wave Hill’s indoor concert series featuring artists from across musical disciplines.

Ticket prices range from $30 for adults, $16 for students (ID), $14 for children. Early-bird tickets get a $2 discount.

