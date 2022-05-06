BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

May 7

Run the Bronx: The 44th Annual Run the Bronx will be run live for the first time in two years on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 10 a.m. An estimated 1,000 men, women and children will participate in this international event.

Featuring 10K and 5K Runs and 2-Mile Walk the event begins at the Quad of Bronx Community College, 2155 University Avenue, Bronx, NY. The second oldest foot race in New York City, it was honored with a City Council Proclamation on April 18, 2019.

Launched in 1978 by devoted marathoner, legendary Tuskegee Airman and then BCC president Roscoe C. Brown Jr., the race that now bears his name has become a signature annual event in the borough.

The event stands out from other runs as it focuses on the physical health, mental and financial well-being of the participants and audience. Representatives from a bank and hospitals are part of Run the Bronx offering an opportunity for free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol levels and other tests. The Bronx rated 62 out of 62 counties in poor health.

Run the Bronx wants children and young people in particular to learn early on how to practice a healthy lifestyle.

There will be t-shirts, refreshments, and medals for all participants along with trophies for outstanding athletes.

For further information contact: 718-289-5162 or visit:

https://www.bcc.cuny.edu/about-bcc/bcc-foundation/foundation-events/run-the-bronx/

May 7

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts presents Motown with a Twist: Lehman Center for the Performing Arts presents Motown with a Twist, a dancing-in-the-street night of Motown’s electrifying music set to twists and shouts! On May 7, at 8 p.m., Motown with a Twist will feature special guest musicians from the Motown era along with pros from Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol and The Voice, all accompanied by a live band. It’s a family friendly celebration of every sensational song from the Motor City of Detroit’s biggest present to the world – Motown! The crowd goes wild for Motown classics from Smokey Robinson, to Michael Jackson, to Diana Ross. A hip-shaking, exciting night of solo, duet and ensemble performances in one place.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is on the campus of Lehman College/CUNY at 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468. Tickets are $50, $45, $35 and $25 and can be purchased by calling the Lehman Center box office at 718-960-8833 (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and beginning at 4 p.m. on the day of the concert), or through online access at https://www.lehmancenter.org/motown. Lehman Center is accessible by #4 or D train to Bedford Park Blvd. and is off the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Major Deegan Expressway. Important COVID-19 Information: To keep our staff, audiences, and artists safe, proof of vaccination will be required to attend any performances at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in accordance with the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York. Featuring “Dancing with the Stars” pros: Keoikantse “Keo” Motsepe is a South African dancer best known for Ballroom and Latin. He is the first black professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Motsepe first realized he wanted to be a professional dancer at the age of five and began training and competing in his home country and traveling the world, going on to represent South Africa at the World Games. In 2014, he was asked to join the cast of pro dancers on “Dancing with the Stars.” Some of his notable celebrity partners on the show have included Chaka Khan, Jodie Sweetin, Barbara Corcoran, Anne Heche and more. He currently resides in Los Angeles and has appeared on 10 seasons of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Anna Trebunskaya is one of the fan favorites on the ABC hit competition show. Over 10 seasons on the top-rated program, Trebunskaya has waltzed, fox trotted, tangoed and cha-cha’ed with celebrities and athletes such as NFL greats Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner, Olympian Evan Lysacek, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, UFC fighter Chuck Lidell, actor Steve Guttenberg, eccentric actor Gary Busey, fashion guru Carson Cressley, soap opera legend Jack Wagner, and during the All-Star season she was partnered with member of 98 Degrees and Broadway actor Drew Lachey.

Also featuring vocalists Lisa Ramsey, Juliette Goglia and Rayvon Owen.

May 7

Boys to Men Sit Down Part 2: In honor of the 26-year anniversary of the Million Man March on Washington, Bronxwood International Church of God, 3232 Lurting Ave., will host an event with activists, clergy, police and other Black leaders. The event will be moderated by former NYC Councilmember Andy King. RSVP to KingTalkTuesdays@gmail.com to reserve a seat for your son or brother today.

May 7

Father and Child Softball Game: As part of Bronx Week 2022, there is a father and child softball game at the Patterson Playground, 448 College Ave., from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Gloves and bats will be provided. To attend, RSVP at agaud@bronxnp@nyc.gov

May 7