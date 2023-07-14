BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Learning all about photography at Soundview Park is among the things you can do in the Bronx this weekend.

Saturday, July 15

Filmmaking Workshop Series | Part 2 | Navigating Film Festivals : 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Learning Through Play Center

Join the Bronx Independence Cinema Center for a hybrid workshop about navigating film festivals. The event will be moderated by Randall Dottin. The workshop will help filmmakers learn how to develop a festival plan for a film festival, identify the right festivals for your film, how to manage a budget and how to remain organized and dedicated to the film being made. It is a good workshop for new filmmakers and is a good place to network.

Midnight Brunch: 6 p.m. – 3 a.m. at 10:02 Lounge

If you’re a fan of brunch at any time of the day then stop by the 10:02 lounge this Saturday for delicious food. The event will also feature dinner options for those who prefer a traditional meal. This event is the perfect opportunity to unwind, indulge, network and create lasting memories.

Twelfth Annual Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair Crotona Park: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Crotona Park Amphitheater

Enjoy fair festivities this Saturday at Crotona Park to celebrate the 12th annual Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair. The event will feature pop-up shops and food stands with a variety of things to buy and enjoy while supporting the LGBTQ+ community and those suffering with mental health. The event is the place to be to socialize and enjoy the comfort of your community alongside good food and music. The event is family fun for everyone and free to attend.

Sunday, July 16

Storytime with author Angela Shante! : 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Williamsbridge Oval Park Recreation Center

Attend a reading of “The Noisy Classroom Goes to the Museum” by its author, Angela Shante. If your child enjoys reading time it is the perfect event to take them to. The event is free and is a fun opportunity for children to meet an author that writes books for kids like them. The first 12 kids to arrive at the story reading will receive a small special surprise. There will also be free books for kids to choose from.

Art at the Sound – Photo and Poetry Workshop: noon – 2 p.m. at Soundview Park

Join photographer/poet John Maney at Soundview Park to learn techniques to enhance your photos and use them to create powerful poems about the photos you take. The event is a great place to start learning how to take photos in a professional way and brush up on poetry writing. The event is free and is a good chance to network and meet others with the same interests as you. There will also be an open mic portion of the event where attendees can share their photos and poetry.

