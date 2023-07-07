BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Indulging in Italian cuisine in Little Italy is just one thing to do in the Bronx this weekend.

Saturday, July 7

Bronx Hip-Hop Walk – 50 Years of Rebellion!: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at East 149th Street & Grand Concourse

Celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop music with Justice Center en el Barrio and the Party for Socialism & Liberation! The event will be a discussion on local historical sites and their significance to the world of Hip-Hop. Classes will be held to educate those who are interested in learning more about Hip-Hop music and its history. If you’re a fan of Hip-Hop and dancing, then the event is the place to be.

The Secret Eats of Arthur Avenue Food Crawl – The Bronx’s Little Italy: 10:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at Nabila Inc News Stand

Join Susan Mills Birnbaum and the New York Adventure Club as they explore the Bronx’s Belmont neighborhood. Belmont is a neighborhood filled with pop-up shops and restaurants with delicious food for all to enjoy. The event will include tastings and treats from several delightful eateries along Arthur Avenue, including homemade pasta, sausage, pastries, and more. There will also be a cheesemaking demo inside the Arthur Avenue market. The tour costs $75.34 but is worth the price for the fantastic, fresh food leaving you more than $75 worth of satisfaction.

BronxRockets Community Run/Walk Group!: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park (Mullaly’s Park)

Join the BronxRockets for a community run/walk to inspire healthier life style choices, and build a closer connection with your community. The weather will be perfect for a nice walk and allows you to enjoy the pleasure of cruising around your neighborhood with members of your community. Walking is an easy way to keep yourself in shape, and walking with those you know well or not at all are sure to add to the enjoyment of the event.

Mindful Meditation in the Garden: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Bronx River Community Garden

Partake in mindful meditation with New York City native & social worker Mattia Colon, followed by a discussion about ways to incorporate meditation in and outside of the garden. The event is free and is the perfect way to de-stress from a long week and enjoy the weather alongside others.

Weekly Pop-Up Shops: Noon – 4 p.m. at 1459 Story Ave.

Enjoy all types of food and activities at this weekend’s selection of pop-up shops. All tables cost $75 each and the event is a great way to branch out and market your business. The event is still accepting vendors for reduced prices. If you purchase a table you’ll receive either a 4-foot or a 6-foot table, along with a tablecloth and a chair.

