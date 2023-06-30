BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, July 1

Fairy Point Cookout: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Ferry Point Park

If you’re interested in networking, good food and a great view then consider going to Ferry Point Park this Saturday for the Fairy Point cookout. The event will have burgers and veggie burgers as well as music performances from local artists Rafyreal Nodripvlone and Jodifitz Basedagreat Rique. The event will be a perfect way to enjoy the sun and summer time with your community and family.

PASSION PLAYERS – A Vibrant Celebration Supporting Bronx & Uptown Creatives: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. at The Bronx Brewery & Empanology

Bronx Brewery and studio 3 NYC invite all to attend the second iteration of PASSION PLAYERS, which is a vibrant celebration in support of Bronx & uptown creatives. The event will feature many Bronx-based DJs and is the perfect palace to socialize and enjoy the weekend in a fun, thrilling environment. The event is free and a good place for those who enjoy partying.

Giving Light Bidding for Change – Curating Carcerality: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at BronxArtSpace

The BronxArtSpace invites all to the closing reception of Giving Light Bidding for change. The event will feature local music, artist spotlights and food. The event is being hosted by Led by Cait Campbell, co-curator, and founder of Wedging Forward and Karen Thomas and Jay Darden of Escaping Time, to discuss the stakes and complexities of working at the intersection of arts and justice. The event is free but encourages donations and will be an insightful time for all who attend.

Sunday, July 2

Snack n’ paint: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 4001 E Tremont Ave

If you need a fun, relaxing way to spend your Sunday afternoon with your children consider going to the snack n’ paint event for family fun for everyone. Painting supplies and snacks will be provided for children, and is a good place to meet new people and allow kids to make friends outside of school. The event is $34.12 for admission, but is worth the price for the fun atmosphere and good time. Anyone is allowed to attend and no prior art experience is needed.

AO Bronx Presents – Team USA Gold Cup Watch Parties @ Clinton Hall: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Clinton Hall

Join fellow soccer fans at Clinton Hall for a soccer game watch party for USA vs Nicaragua. The event is a perfect place to bond over the love of soccer and the respective teams that are partaking in the game. The watch party is free and food and drinks will be available for all to indulge in. Meeting fans of your favorite soccer team is a great way to spend your Sunday and increase your enjoyment of sports.

For more things to do in the Bronx this weekend, visit our Bronx Times Events page.