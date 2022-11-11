BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, Nov. 12

The Secret Eats of Arthur Avenue Food Crawl: 10:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. at Nabila Inc News Stand 413

Join New York Adventure Club to explore the Bronx neighborhood of Belmont through food. A neighborhood home to dozens of eateries showcasing the authentic tastes of Italy, Belmont has earned its title of Little Italy of the Bronx. The tour, led by licensed NYC tour guide Susan Mills Birnbaum, will include a variety of tastings, demos, stories of family-owned businesses and more. Tickets are $65, and participants should bring a comfortable pair of shoes. Interested attendees can find more information here.

Fall Eco-day: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Bronx Forest

All are welcome at this Saturday’s Eco-day, an opportunity to take climate change action in the Bronx River corridor. Volunteers will pick up litter and plant 450 types of native grasses to create a beautified fall foliage walk along the trails in Bronx Forest. Tools and supplies will be provided, and participants should dress for the weather and bring water. Those interested in this event can find more information here.

Double Dutch: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Bronx Museum

On Saturday, bring your jump rope to enjoy an afternoon of family fun at the Bronx Museum as part of Family Time. Family Time is a free family program recommended for children ages 12 & under with their parents or guardians. Experienced instructors welcome all ages and skill levels to the event. Interested attendees can register and find more information about this event here.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Discovery Hike: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Crotona Nature Center

Join the Urban Park Rangers at Crotona Park to learn about native wildflowers and seed bombs. Make and release your very own seed bomb into the park while on a short hike. In the spring, participants can return to the park to see the seeds in bloom. Those interested in the event can find more info here.

Forest Bathing: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center

Join certified forest therapists in a nature immersion inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku. The practice claims to boost your immune system and cardiovascular strength, reduce stress and improve cognitive functioning while deepening your relationship with nature. This event is for adults only, and space is limited. Tickets are $30, including admission to the Wave Hill grounds. Interested participants can register and find more information here.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes