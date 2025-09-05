Bronx YEP holds community celebration to mark start if new school year

The Bronx Youth Empowerment Program held celebrated the start of the new school year with its annual “Out of the Pool, Back to School” Recreation Day rally.

The Bronx Youth Empowerment Program (YEP) held its annual “Out of the Pool, Back to School” Recreation Day rally on Saturday, Aug. 30.

The event featured backpack giveaways, dictionary distributions by the Bronx Book Fair, recreational activities and more. Multiple poets and writers in the education and spiritual genres also addressed those in attendance.

Multiple hip-hop DJs, including MC ShaRock, Kool Herc, DJ Hollywood and more, were on hand to provide musical entertainment throughout the event. At the end of the rally, Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged DJ Breakout and DJ Baron for being pioneers in New York City’s hip-hop musical scene.