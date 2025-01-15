Bronx group demands justice after 14-year-old is fatally stabbed on way to school

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Bronx Youth Empowerment Program (BYEP), a nonprofit organization that helps local teenagers, held a rally on Monday, Jan. 13, to denounce the killing of 14-year-old Caleb Jacob Rios, who was a member.

The rally, which called for judicial action against the suspect, took place at East 216th Street and Barnes Avenue, across from M.S. 113: Richard R. Green Middle School, where Rios had been a student.

Rios was fatally stabbed while on his way to school on Friday, Jan. 10. Waldo Mejia has been charged with the killing. According to records from the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, Mejia has a lengthy criminal record, with multiple charges over the past decade.

The rally brought together Rios’ family, friends, and community members, who shared memories of his life and expressed their grief. Friends recounted playing football with Rios and the bonds they had formed through the sport. A member of BYEP described Rios as compassionate and kind, adding that his smile could light up a room and that he worked hard as a student to surpass expectations.

Former New York City Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Norman Seabrook also spoke at the rally, stressing the need to protect children in the community. He criticized local state laws on bail eligibility, suggesting they may have contributed to allowing a repeat offender like Mejia to remain free.

“When a wife loses her husband, she is called a widow. When a husband loses his wife, he is called a widower. When a mother loses her child, she has nothing but dreams. Don’t let his dream die,” Seabrook said.

The Bronx Youth Empowerment Program organized the rally in partnership with students and faculty from Leaders of Tomorrow Middle School and NYC Health + Hospitals’ Stand Up to Violence initiative.

The event concluded with a prayer by Pastor Franklyn Williamson and the release of 14 balloons, each representing a year of Rios’ life, as a tribute to his memory.