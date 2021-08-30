Bronx to put the ‘night’ back in Night Market

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Next week, the “night” is coming back to the Bronx Night Market.

Starting on Sept. 4, Masc Hospitality Group will be shifting the market’s hours back and running from 4-10 p.m. The Bronx Night Market will run every Saturday at this new time until Nov. 13 at Fordham Plaza.

“At just four years old, Bronx Night Market has become one of the most recognized brands in the Bronx and greater NY area,” said Founder Marco Shalma. “The team is humbled, honored, and ready to take on what’s to come while continuing to evolve and create unforgettable experiences.”

The Bronx Night Market is the largest foodie celebration in the borough, allowing patrons to enjoy live performances while dining on a selection of signature food concepts. Some of the newest food vendors in the market are Mamá Silog, a Filipino concept with a Latin twist; Saldaña’s, a Dominican/Israeli fusion spot and creator of the Gazoz, an edible flower/fermented summer fruit soda beverage; Bel-Fries with their take on fries and poutine; the return of Jamaican goddess Rostacy with curry goat, pepper shrimp, and spicy crab legs; and Cuzin’s Duzin’s coquito glazed donuts made with PMD distillery’s liquor.

For more information, visit www.bronxnightmarket.com.