BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

June 3-4

Free Dental Screenings:

Crest and Oral-B, in partnership with CVS, are providing dental screenings to children with mobile dentistry clinic Kare. Participating families will also receive oral care education and products.

While tooth decay is preventable, dental care is out of reach for many families. Not every kid has a fair chance at a healthy smile, which can have a life-altering impact on their tomorrow. This is why Crest and Oral-B are Closing America’s Smile Gap by bringing dental care access, oral health products and education to kids who need it most.

Appointments will take place Friday, June 3 – Saturday, June 4. June 3 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and June 4 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 1916 Williamsbridge Road CVS parking lot. B

Registration is required online at https://tinyurl.com/casgnewyork

June 4

Free Helmet Giveaway:

As the weather gets warmer and our families begin spending more time outside, Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. wants to remind Bronxites that summer fun also includes being safe. Whether you’re hopping on your favorite two-wheeler or getting a running kick start on your scooter, Salamanca and the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) are making sure New Yorkers have the hottest accessory: a perfectly fitting helmet.

On Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Salamanca and DOT will be fitting and distributing new helmets to Bronxites of all ages, free of charge. The event will take place at Yolanda Garcia Park, located at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and East 159th Street.

Helmets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and will require parental or legal guardian consent for children under the age of 18.

All social distancing protocols will be followed, and mask-wearing is strongly suggested.

June 4

Bronx DA 5k Run Walk Roll Against Gun Violence:

On Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Bronx District Attorney’s office will be hosting a Bronx 5k run/walk/roll against gun violence. The event will begin in front of the Bronx Supreme Court, 851 Grand Concourse, on E. 161st Street, between Grand Concourse and Walton Avenue and proceed to 1650 Grand Concourse. The event will end on East. 161stStreet. Register online here.

June 4

Spring Launch Fest:

Spring Launch Fest is back at Hunts Point Riverside Park on Saturday, June 4. Celebrate another semester of boatbuilding, environmental science and sailing programs at Rocking the Boat.

There will be live music from Song and Beat AfroLatino Quartet, free rowing and birding on the Bronx River, student presentations and free food and barbecue.

June 5

Spring Cleaning Shredding Event:

On Sunday, June 5, the office of Assemblymember Chantel Jackson will be hosting a spring cleaning shredding event where people can shred any of their unwanted papers to prepare for the Summer.

This event will take place outside of the Bronxworks Classic Center, 286 E. 156th Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants need to RSVP here.