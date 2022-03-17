Bronx shooting leaves one man dead and another injured: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and another man injured on Tuesday night.

According to police, at 7:23 p.m. on March 15 officers responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in front of 281 E. 161st St. Upon their arrival, officers found Derrick Owens, 30, with a gunshot wound to his chest and another 30-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Both men were rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where Owens was pronounced dead. The second victim is in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

