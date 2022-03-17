Police & Fire

Bronx shooting leaves one man dead and another injured: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and another man injured on Tuesday night.
According to police, at 7:23 p.m. on March 15 officers responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in front of 281 E. 161st St. Upon their arrival, officers found Derrick Owens, 30, with a gunshot wound to his chest and another 30-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Both men were rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where Owens was pronounced dead. The second victim is in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

