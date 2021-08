Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A teenager was shot and killed in the South Bronx earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 7, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 950 Union Ave., at 11:56 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Xavier Wilson, 17, of 765 E. 165 St., with two gunshot wounds to his torso at the corner of Union Avenue and East 165 Street.

EMS transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.