A child was found dead in her home in Mott Haven last week.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 10, at 8:06 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious female inside of an apartment at 175 Alexander Ave. Upon arrival, officers found EMS providing emergency care to 7-year-old Julissa Battles, who was unconscious.

EMS transported Battlers to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where she was pronounced dead.