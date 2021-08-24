Morris Heights shooting leaves 1 dead and another injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A shooting last weekend in Morris Heights left one person dead and another critically injured, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 14, at 4:11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 1770 Davidson Ave.

Upon arrival, polcie found two men with gunshot wounds. A 27 year-old was shot in the chest and leg and taken to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

The second person, a 23-year-old male, was shot in the torso and taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he remains in stable condition. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.