Morris Heights shooting leaves 1 dead and another injured

Two people were shot in Morris Heights over the weekend, leaving one dead and the other injured and in the hospital.
A shooting last weekend in Morris Heights left one person dead and another critically injured, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 14, at 4:11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 1770 Davidson Ave.

Upon arrival, polcie found two men with gunshot wounds. A 27 year-old was shot in the chest and leg and taken to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

The second person, a 23-year-old male, was shot in the torso and taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he remains in stable condition. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

