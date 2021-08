Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with the April murder of a White Plains resident in Belmont.

Bruce McCoy, 29, 4169 Boyd Ave., Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm for the death of Erik J. Hernandez, 37, of White Plains.

In April, Hernandez and another victim were involved in a dispute with McCoy and three other men. A shooting took place, which resulted in Herrnandez’s death and left the other person critically injured.