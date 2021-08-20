Bronx man convicted of murder, robbery and drug offenses

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was convicted of murder, robbery and drug offenses last week and faces life in prison.

On Aug. 9, Kasheen Samuels, 34, of the Bronx, was indicted on five counts, including charges relating to the felony murder of Andrew Torres during an armed robbery, as well as other charges relating to robbery, robbery conspiracy and narcotics conspiracy.

“Kasheen Samuels planned and carried out dangerous gunpoint robberies for years,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “He spread addiction in our communities by selling crack cocaine and heroin. A young man was shot and killed during one of his robberies, and Kasheen Samuels now stands convicted of that murder by a unanimous jury. We will continue our work with law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute gun violence and drug trafficking crimes, and to pursue justice for the victims of violent crimes.”

According to the investigation, in June 2017, Samuels and others conspired to rob a man of money and jewelry in the Bronx and New Jersey. The robbery took place in a New Jersey hotel, during which a young man was shot and killed. Sameuls assisted in planning the robbery, provided a gun that was used and stole jewelry from one of the victims.

In addition, during April 2016, Samuels and others conspired to steal drug-trafficking proceeds near an autobody shop in the Bronx. Samuels also conspired to distribute large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine in the Bronx and Burlington, Vermont, from 2015 to 2018.