Soundview man murders roommate and sets apartment on fire

A Soundview resident allegedly set his apartment ablaze last week and killed his roommate.

According to the NYPD, on July 10, at 2: 15 p.m., police responded to a call of a fire inside 1211 Manor Ave., Apartment 2. Upon arrival, FDNY personnel extinguished the fire and found Curtis Austin, 71, lying unconscious and unresponsive with three stab wounds to his neck.

EMS transported him to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that his roommate, Xavier Almonte, 28, allegedly set the fire and killed him. Almonte was charged with murder, manslaughter and arson.

