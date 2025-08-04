Local precinct remembers its fallen detective in interfaith memorial

Dozens of uniformed officers released white balloons into the night sky, Friday to pay tribute to the fallen detective from the 47th precinct in the Bronx, Didarul Islam.

Dozens gathered together on Aug. 1 in front of the NYPD’s 47th Precinct in the North Bronx to pray and share memories of fallen Det. Didarul Islam, who was shot and killed one week ago in a mass shooting in Midtown that shocked the city.

Detective Islam’s NYPD colleagues placed candles, flowers and notes in front of the precinct paying tribute to the slain hero, who many remembered for his calming presence and willingness to help. The gathering was more intimate than his funeral the day before, where hundreds of police officers and community members flooded the streets of Parkchester, and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch honored the slain officer with a posthumous promotion to detective first grade.

Lt. Paloma Pena, the day tour platoon commander of the 47th Precinct had to pause to gather herself as she remembered Detective Islam, speaking to him as if he were there with his grief stricken colleagues, family and community.

“ You were such a beautiful, genuine, and amazing soul,” Lt. Pena said.“ To know you was to love you and every single soul that has encountered you would say the same exact thing. Your smile— my God your smile was so bright and infectious. No matter what assignment or how bad our day was going, you always had that beautiful smile on your face.”

Detective Islam was working a security detail Monday evening, July 28 when a lone gunman carrying a rifle entered the building at 345 Park Avenue and started shooting. The shooter killed Detective Islam and three others before killing himself with a gunshot to the chest.

Detective Islam, a 36-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant who lived in Parkchester, served with the NYPD for three and a half years, following his work in traffic enforcement and school safety for city schools. The father of two was weeks away from the birth of his third child with his wife at the time of his death.

Uniformed and plain clothes police officers stood side-by-side in front of the precinct as elected officials, colleagues and clergy members spoke about Det. Islam. Some were grim-faced and stoic while others wore quiet tears for their fallen coworker.

Faith leaders from around the borough led mourners through prayers and shared verses from the Quran, Bible and Torah, stressing to everyone present that grief transcends the petty differences that divide society. Imam Shaffieq Chace echoed the sentiment, which became a theme for the evening.

”Religion divides us and politics divides us, but death unites us,” Imam Shaffieq said. “We are all here putting our religious beliefs aside just to honor this great soul that returned to his creator.”

But the universal nature of death was the only thing to make sense about last week’s tragedy, the deadliest shooting to devastate the city in 25 years.

“ You never would expect that death will come in the lobby of that building, but death comes wherever it comes,” Imam Shaffieq said.

The memorial also drew community members from the precinct, Gloria Bent, a registered dietitian serving the Bronx told the Bronx Times that she would often see Det. Islam when she frequented the 47th Precinct for community meetings.

“ There was an easy spirit about him, a spirit of love and calm.”

She said she was shocked at the news of his death and that words were insufficient to explain the impact his loss would leave on the community.

“ The only thing I have to say is God knows everything best,” Bent said. “But it’s really sad. It was a really sad situation.”

City Council Member Kevin C. Riley, who represents the area encompassing the 47th Precinct, said that the city lost more than just a great cop.

”We lost a husband and a father,” Riley said. “Somebody that’s not going to be there to watch their children go to prom. Somebody’s not going to be there to walk their children down the aisle when they’re getting married. This is something that we lost when we lost First Detective Islam.”

As the sun went down, a line of police officers distributed white balloons among the other men and women in uniform, the bright white was stark against the deep blue sky. Mayor Eric Adams joined the memorial to share some final thoughts about Detective Islam.

“ Officer Islam served this city well and his legacy will live on,” Adams said. “And here in the Bronx to get today seeing all of us united together, sending a clear and loud message that public safety is our prerequisite to our prosperity, and we will continue to stand side by side together.”

With a final prayer, the officers released the balloons into the sky and turned to embrace those around them, offering support to their grieving colleagues and community members regardless of race, religion or politics.