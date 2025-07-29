MIDTOWN MASS SHOOTING: Officer Didarul Islam’s Parkchester neighbors remember him as friendly, prayerful

Relatives and friends of Didarul Islam, the 47th precinct officer who was killed in Monday’s midtown mass shooting, arrive at Islam’s Parkchester home on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Neighbors and friends of Didarul Islam, 36, the NYPD officer killed in Monday’s mass shooting at a Midtown office building, shared remembrances of him as a cheerful, friendly person who prayed weekly at the mosque near his Parkchester home.

Islam’s family declined to speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon, but a number of people were seen inside the house and welcoming visitors on East 172nd Street and Beach Avenue.

Taslima Afroz, who lives next door, said she didn’t know Islam very well but described him as “a good person.”

“I’m very sad” about the shooting, Afroz said, noting that he leaves behind two young children and a wife who is eight months pregnant with their third. “He’s really young.”

Though rattled by the shooting, Afroz said she generally feels her city is safe and that the tight-knit Bangladeshi community in Parkchester looks out for each other.

Two doors down from the Islams, Ann Conde said she didn’t know before the shooting that Islam was a police officer.

“Our condolences go out to him and his family,” she said. “It’s devastating.”

‘They’ll have the support’

The Midtown shooting that left five people dead is yet another unsettling incident for Conde, who said she has lived there with her husband for 33 years and often feels unsafe even on her own block, which is across from an elementary school.

Conde had cameras installed at the front door and said NYPD officers are “regular visitors looking for footage” of incidents in the area. “It’s a shame,” she said.

But as for Islam’s grieving family, “They’ll have the support from the neighborhood that they need,” said Conde.

Tanjim Talukder lives around the corner from Islam and stopped his car in traffic to offer memories of the man he often saw walking in the neighborhood, plus every week at the mosque, including this past Friday.

“I can’t believe he died,” said Talukder.

He said Islam was “a very good guy, always asked, ‘How are you, brother?’” Islam was “always smiling, not only [at] me but whenever he sees other people,” according to Talukder.

Talukder said his own nephew is an officer with the 43rd Precinct and that officer safety is now more of a concern than ever. Something more should be done to protect them, he insisted, although he wasn’t sure what would be the best solution.

“I feel really sorry. He was a very friendly guy,” Talukder added.

Up in Edenwald at the 47th Precinct, officers would not provide comment, but two large floral wreaths in Islam’s memory were placed in the lobby.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson was visiting the precinct on Tuesday afternoon and said she cried upon hearing of the shooting, especially since one of the Bronx’s own was lost.

Gibson said she spoke at Islam’s orientation ceremony when he joined the NYPD just three years ago. She said she has not yet contacted his family out of respect for their privacy but is offering support to them as well as the 47th Precinct officers who lost a colleague. “He was well-loved.”

She said she was particularly disturbed to learn that the gunman reportedly traveled from Nevada to commit a mass shooting in New York City. “It’s just such a loss.”

Gibson said her office is coordinating a vigil on Thursday, July 31 and will provide details soon.

