Bronx politicians, police and residents march against spate of gun violence in the borough

Activists and elected officials march against gun violence on Thursday.
Photos courtesy of the Office of CM Gibson

As gun violence incidents continue happening across the Bronx and the rest of New York City, politicians, top brass in the NYPD and residents gathered to say that “enough is enough.”

On Thursday, July 24, they held “A March to End Gun Violence” down Morris Avenue beginning at Mott Playground and going down to Claremont Park.

The march was organized by Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, and protesters were joined by Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, Councilman Andy King and Public Advocate Jumanne Williams.

Thursday’s march followed a protest on Monday, July 20, where politicians and local community organizations launched a locally driven initiative aimed at curing gun and street violence called “Save Our Sons and Sisters.”

The spate of gun violence in the borough included several consecutive tragedies over the past few months. In June and July, three men were arrested in the shooting of a father who was walking down the street while with his young daughter on E. 170th and Sheridan Avenue, rising basketball player Brandon Hendricks-Ellison, was gunned down a week after his graduation, a body was found on top of McDonald’s and a graduation party was shot up in Shoelace Park.

  • Public Advocate Williams speaks at the march.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • A police chief speaks at the march.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Gibson speaks at the march.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson at the marchCourtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Activists and elected officials march against gun violence on Thursday.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Activists and elected officials march against gun violence on Thursday.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Activists and elected officials march against gun violence on Thursday.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Activists and elected officials march against gun violence on Thursday.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Activists and elected officials march against gun violence on Thursday.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Councilwoman Gibson and activists march against gun violence on Thursday.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Attendees at the march.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson at the march.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Members of activist group Save our Streets before the march.Courtesy of Offce of CM Gibson

  • Activists and elected officials march against gun violence on Thursday.Photos courtesy of the Offce of CM Gibson

