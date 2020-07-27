Bronx politicians, police and residents march against spate of gun violence in the borough

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As gun violence incidents continue happening across the Bronx and the rest of New York City, politicians, top brass in the NYPD and residents gathered to say that “enough is enough.”

On Thursday, July 24, they held “A March to End Gun Violence” down Morris Avenue beginning at Mott Playground and going down to Claremont Park.

The march was organized by Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, and protesters were joined by Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, Councilman Andy King and Public Advocate Jumanne Williams.

Thursday’s march followed a protest on Monday, July 20, where politicians and local community organizations launched a locally driven initiative aimed at curing gun and street violence called “Save Our Sons and Sisters.”

The spate of gun violence in the borough included several consecutive tragedies over the past few months. In June and July, three men were arrested in the shooting of a father who was walking down the street while with his young daughter on E. 170th and Sheridan Avenue, rising basketball player Brandon Hendricks-Ellison, was gunned down a week after his graduation, a body was found on top of McDonald’s and a graduation party was shot up in Shoelace Park.

Thank you community leaders, clergy, NYPD, Cure Violence groups, and all community members for marching with us yesterday! pic.twitter.com/TkQs7kZG9s — Bronx DA (@BronxDAClark) July 24, 2020

This evening I participated in a march to end gun violence in the @NYPDPBBronx with @BronxDAClark and other @NYPDnews officers. The Police and community need to work together to address this DEADLY issue that is destroying families and lives across our city #gunsdownlifeup pic.twitter.com/b64pq7SPRX — Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDCommAffairs) July 24, 2020