Police arrest three men for fatal shooting of Brooklyn man on west Bronx street

Three men in their twenties have been arrested for the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn man outside of 221 E. 170 St. in the west Bronx’s 44th Precinct earlier this month.

This morning morning at about 8 a.m. the NYPD arrested two Bronx men, 21-year-old Davon Delks and 27-year-old Devon Vines, along with 25-year-old Staten Island man Laquan Heyward. The trio all face murder charges for gunning down 29-year-old Brooklyn man, Anthony Robinson.

Robinson was fatally shot in his chest outside of the address at about 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 according to police.

He was rushed to BronxCare Health System by emergency services, where he was pronounced dead.

While no murder weapon was recovered on the scene, the NYPD confirmed that ballistic evidence was found at the time.

Police have not yet identified a motive in the shooting nor Robinson’s relationship to the alleged killers.