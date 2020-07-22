Crime

Bagged body of 65-year-old found on south Bronx McDonalds roof deemed a homicide

The McDonalds where a body was found in a bag on its rooftop at 279 E. 149 Street.
Photo via Google Maps

Two young men were arrested in connection to the homicide of a 65-year-old man whose body was left on the roof of a south Bronx McDonalds in a plastic bag one week ago.

The NYPD reported that 21-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez from Baychester was recently arrested on murder charges along with 18-year-old Brooklyn man Ayame Stamoulis, who were picked up by police on Friday, July 17 for the death of 65-year-old Bronx man, Richard Hamlet.

Hamlet lived on 149th Street, right next to a nearby McDonalds where the pair brought his body at about 5:57 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

Police have not yet determined a motive in Hamlet’s killing nor has his cause of death yet been announced by a medical examiner.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

