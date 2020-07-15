Police & Fire

Dead man found in plastic bag on south Bronx McDonalds roof

The McDonalds where a body was found in a bag on its rooftop at 279 E. 149 Street. (Google)

Police are investigating the gruesome discovery of a dead body wrapped inside of a plastic bag that was found on a McDonalds rooftop on 149th Street early this morning in the south Bronx.

A 911 call at about 5:57 a.m. today alerted the NYPD in the 40th Precinct to the wrapped body found atop 279 E. 149th St.

The NYPD believe it to be a man, who was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

No arrests have been made at this time and a cause of death is still undetermined.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

