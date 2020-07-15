Man sought for stabbing his ex-girlfriend while walking in the south Bronx: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Cops are looking for a man who they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend during an argument in the south Bronx.

Authorities say that at 7:11 p.m. on July 14, a 21-year-old woman was walking with her ex-boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, on Sedgwick Avenue near Heath Avenue while pushing their infant son in a stroller. The victim and Gonzalez got into an argument, which led to Gonzalez allegedly putting the victim in a chokehold and dragging her and the baby, who was still in the stroller, to the ground.

Gonzalez then allegedly proceeded to stab the victim multiple times throughout her body before fleeing the scene. EMS rushed the victim and the baby to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

On July 15, the NYPD released surveillance footage of the attack:

Gonzalez, who resides in Manhattan, is described as having a thin build, a medium complexion, brown eyes and long black hair in braids, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing yellow shorts, a white t-shirt, white sneakers and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.