Delivery man has e-bike stolen on the job on Fordham Road: cops

Police are investigating the theft of a delivery man’s e-bike that was stolen from him on the job last month.

The 45-year-old delivery man parked his bike outside of 42 West Fordham Rd. while making a delivery at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

He returned to see the suspect riding his bike southbound on Grand Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police describe that suspect as a male between 25 to 30 years-old, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.