PHOTOS: Local leaders push for ‘peaceful protests’ on Fordham Road

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the aftermath of the Monday evening protest-turned-riot on Fordham Road, local leaders called for future protestors to do so peacefully.

On June 2, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., District Attorney Darcel Clark and Speaker Carl Heastie were among the leaders who called for peaceful protests and joined volunteers in cleaning up the remains of businesses that were destroyed.

Below are photos from Tuesday, June 2: