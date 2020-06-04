Politics

PHOTOS: Local leaders push for ‘peaceful protests’ on Fordham Road

Posted on AvatarBy

In the aftermath of the Monday evening protest-turned-riot on Fordham Road, local leaders called for future protestors to do so peacefully.

On June 2, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., District Attorney Darcel Clark and Speaker Carl Heastie were among the leaders who called for peaceful protests and joined volunteers in cleaning up the remains of businesses that were destroyed.

Below are photos from Tuesday, June 2:

  • BP Diaz holds a rally after the Fordham Road riotsCourtesy of the Office of the BP

  • Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., District Attorney Darcel Clark and Councilman Fernando Cabrera call for peaceful protests on June 2Photo by Miriam Quinones

  • Local leaders call for "peaceful protesting" on Fordham RoadPhoto by Miriam Quinones

  • Members of the community share a moment of prayerPhoto by Miriam Quinones

  • Volunteers help to clean up Fordham Road following the June 1 protestPhoto by Miriam Quinones

  • Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. helps in the clean up effort after the Fordham Road protestPhoto by Miriam Quinones

  • A crowd gathers around a boarded up businessPhoto by Miriam Quinones

  • One boarded-up businesses showcases the words "RIP George Floyd" and "BLM"Photo by Miriam Quinones

  • Many businesses on Fordham Road were boarded up due to damage or for protection against potential damagePhoto by Miriam Quinones

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>