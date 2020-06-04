PHOTOS: Local leaders push for ‘peaceful protests’ on Fordham Road

On June 2, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., District Attorney Darcel Clark and Speaker Carl Heastie were among the leaders who called for peaceful protests and joined volunteers in cleaning up the remains of businesses that were destroyed.
Below are photos from Tuesday, June 2:
BP Diaz holds a rally after the Fordham Road riotsCourtesy of the Office of the BP
Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., District Attorney Darcel Clark and Councilman Fernando Cabrera call for peaceful protests on June 2Photo by Miriam Quinones
Local leaders call for "peaceful protesting" on Fordham RoadPhoto by Miriam Quinones
Members of the community share a moment of prayerPhoto by Miriam Quinones
Volunteers help to clean up Fordham Road following the June 1 protestPhoto by Miriam Quinones
Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. helps in the clean up effort after the Fordham Road protestPhoto by Miriam Quinones
A crowd gathers around a boarded up businessPhoto by Miriam Quinones
One boarded-up businesses showcases the words "RIP George Floyd" and "BLM"Photo by Miriam Quinones
Many businesses on Fordham Road were boarded up due to damage or for protection against potential damagePhoto by Miriam Quinones