Bronx Night Market will celebrate 4th anniversary, no reservations required

The famed Bronx Night Market, which has become a staple of the borough’s food scene at Fordham Plaza, is celebrating its fourth anniversary on Saturday — and now, hungry patrons can attend without a reservation required!

“For the first time in a long time we are starting to feel like the pre-pandemic era,” said the market’s owner, Marco Shalma, in a statement. “From this weekend no more reservations are needed to enter the market.”

As the pandemic washed over the city, the iconic every-Saturday food emporium was forced to implement strict limitations on capacity, and many vendors suffered severe financial burden as a result.

Now, however, as the city sees its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since the pandemic began, the food emporium is kicking off the summer season with a birthday bash featuring live performances, giveaways, a backyard lounge, and more.

“The community will be able to enjoy the summer like it was in 2019 and there is no better way than opening the summer with our birthday bash!” said Shalma. “We will keep bringing our community together through food, culture, and true Bronx hospitality, and am so grateful for the Bronx community for embracing us so lovingly. Cheers to the Bronx!”

At 2 pm on the market’s June 5th opening day, attendees will be serenaded by Latin singer Hector Valmont, before jazz band Trash Art takes the stage at 3 pm, and DJ Innato will take over from there — promising to bring rhythmic dance music “until the sun goes down.”

Over the summer, Bronx locals looking for grub each Saturday can choose from one of over 40 food vendors hawking cuisine from around the world, including some of New York icons like Katz’s deli.

The Bronx Night Market is open every Saturday from 12 pm to 7 pm until Nov. 13. [1 Fordham Plaza info@thebronxnightmarket.com] Free.